Snow, rain and warmer weather moves into Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gusty winds, rain, snow and warmer weather is quickly making a return to Southcentral. An area of low pressure moving to the northwest through the Gulf of Alaska will lead to an increased risk of snow through the day. While snow and areas of wintry mix are falling this morning across the southern Kenai and Prince William Sound, inland areas still remain on the drier side. As moisture continues to build northward, we’ll see the drier air erode for inland regions. As a result of this, snow should begin to fall towards the mid-morning hours.

While the heaviest snow will fall through Prince William Sound and Kodiak Island, there’s enough moisture that we could still see a few inches of snow for parts of the region. Anchorage will likely see 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the chance of seeing lower amounts should we see a changeover occur. Further south along the Seward Highway on the Kenai, we’ll see difficult travel conditions as temperatures warm well into the 30s. The quick changeover later today will also lead to very slick roads, as the rain melts the snow and ice.

Winter weather advisories are in place for Kodiak Island and Valdez/Thompson Pass through the day, with the heaviest snow occurring for inland areas of Kodiak. It’s here where up to 10 inches of snow could fall and winds up to 40 mph will lead to blowing snow. Valdez and Thompson Pass will likely see 4 to 8 inches of snowfall, with winds up to 35 mph leading to blowing snow.

Winds shift around out of the southeast later today. As this happens, temperatures will quickly warm into the 30s and 40s across the region. With the warmer weather, any lingering moisture later this afternoon will changeover to a wintry mix and could prove difficult to travel. Take it easy on the roads today and in the coming days.

For the final few days of winter, we’ll see a series of lows keeping the active weather with us. Another round of snow and wintry mix looks possible for Saturday for Southcentral, although coastal regions have the best chance of seeing anything. Inland areas of Southcentral has the potential of seeing another round of light snow/rain, but the track of the low Saturday will greatly affect the outcome. A low a bit further south in the Gulf of Alaska will yield drier conditions and clouds for inland regions, while a more northerly track will bring inland areas another round of snow and rain.

Look for the last day of winter to bring highs in the upper 30s and 40s, with spring beginning Monday.

