1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting during Miami Beach spring break

The shooting happened on South Beach’s Ocean Drive, which is closed to vehicle traffic along...
The shooting happened on South Beach’s Ocean Drive, which is closed to vehicle traffic along its busiest stretch as hundreds of people gather to celebrate spring break.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with people on spring break, killing one person, wounding another and sending dozens scrambling for safety, police said.

Two males were shot Friday night, and one person was detained at the scene, the Miami Beach Police Department tweeted. It wasn’t clear if the person being held was the shooter. Police also said three guns were recovered.

The shooting happened on South Beach’s Ocean Drive, which is closed to vehicle traffic along its busiest stretch as hundreds of people gather to celebrate spring break. One of the victims died at a hospital and the second person was listed in critical condition, police said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Dozens of people scrambled to get away from the gunfire, authorities said. Several blocks in the area were cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

No other information was immediately available.

The shooting is the second in as many years during spring break on South Beach. Last year, the city imposed a midnight curfew following two shootings also on Ocean Drive.

The year before that, there were about 1,000 arrests and dozens of guns confiscated during a rowdy spring break that led Miami Beach officials to take steps aimed at calming the situation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Plea deal in works for Anchorage man accused of multi-million dollar wire fraud
Someone broke into a van and stole items from the Shishmaref girl's basketball team
Shishmaref girl’s basketball team rebounding after team van broken into
Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Dire state economy forecasted by recent statistics on outmigration and Alaska’s workforce
Dire state economy forecasted by recent statistics on outmigration and Alaska’s workforce
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Anchorage Assembly goes to court to obtain Gerace documents

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded
FILE - Ukraine and Russia have agreed to extend a grain shipment deal.
Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world’s poor
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of...
Facing arrest warrant, Russia’s Putin visits annexed Crimea