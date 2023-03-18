‘I always wanted to do it:’ Anchorage man raises bees on rooftop

‘I always wanted to do it:’ Anchorage man raises bees on rooftop
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bees have been a lifelong passion for Tim Huffman, a hobbyist beekeeper in Anchorage.

“I’m sure I read a book as a kid about bees and it fascinated me and I always wanted to do it,” Huffman said.

Now at 66 years old, the buzz hasn’t died down.

“I just love how fascinating bees are,” Huffman said. “Just in the way they build comb and these perfect shapes in the dark.”

In 2018, Huffman finally took the steps to start his first hive after decades of wanting to become a beekeeper. In 2020, he began harvesting bee colonies on the roof of Alaska Pacific Beverage Company.

Now, three years later, he has seven hives buzzing on the rooftop; each hive houses around 10,000 to 15,000 Alaska mutt bees in polystyrene hives.

Raising colonies of bees in Alaska is busy work. This is especially true in the winter when Huffman makes his regular visits to the roof to take care of his bees, partly to keep a close eye on their temperature.

“I’ve got a Bluetooth temperature sensor in there and I can download the internal temperature to my phone,” Huffman said.

The bees, he said, tend to keep their colonies at 64 degrees. One of the ways he is ensuring that they stay warm is by storing emergency sugar using a polystyrene shim, instead of a wooden shim.

It’s a creation Huffman figured out after numerous episodes of trial and error.

“So, I just figured out you can put it inside a box and I made this little shim out of foam insulation,” Huffman said.

He also added a little plexiglass window, so on cold days, his bees are not exposed to the weather when he is checking up on them.

“So I can see when they start on the sugar and then once they start I can lift it up and add more if they need to,” Huffman said.

At the moment, Huffman says all seven of his colonies are alive.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Plea deal in works for Anchorage man accused of multi-million dollar wire fraud
Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Someone broke into a van and stole items from the Shishmaref girl's basketball team
Shishmaref girl’s basketball team rebounding after team van broken into
ACLU suit claims Alaska inmate was unlawfully given psychotropic medication against his will
ACLU suit claims Alaska inmate was unlawfully given psychotropic medication against his will
Bob Penney dead at 90
Longtime Alaska businessman Bob Penney dies at 90

Latest News

JP-Big Storm for Aleutians 03-17-23
Meteorological weather madness for March!
In 2018, Huffman finally took the steps after decades of wanting to beekeep, and started his...
Keepings bees buzzing throughout the winter, Anchorage man creates a special slim
An Assembly Member recommends dropping the Arctic Rec Center as a potential site for a homeless...
Assembly member proposes dropping controversial properties as homeless shelter sites
Thousands flock to Anchorage for March Madness high school basketball tournament
Thousands flock to Anchorage for March Madness high school basketball tournament