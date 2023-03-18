Iditarod 2023 prize totals announced

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Iditarod Trail Committee announced the final prize amounts by position for the finishers of Iditarod 2023. Ryan Redington won the 51st Iditarod and takes home $51,800 in prize money. The second-place finisher Pete Kaiser will take home $43,700 and Richie Diehl, in third place, will take home $40,250.

The amount for each musher is determined by the number of finishers of the race. Twenty-nine mushers finished the 2023 Iditarod, which ended when Jason Mackey came in Friday evening as the Red Lantern. Mushers in positions 21 through 29 will receive $1049 each. The rest of the $500,000 purse prize money will be divided between the mushers in the top 20 positions.

