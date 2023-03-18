‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.
Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Jurassic Park” actor Sam Neill says he battled cancer in the last year but is now cancer-free.

In an interview with The Guardian, Neill says he was diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer, also known as angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

He was treated with chemotherapy and says he’ll continue to be on medication the rest of his life. But the cancer is in remission.

Neill said the past year included some “dark moments,” but it made him more grateful for every day.

He’s back at work on a Peacock show called “Apples Never Fall,” and his published memoir titled “Did I Ever Tell You This?” goes on sale Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Plea deal in works for Anchorage man accused of multi-million dollar wire fraud
Someone broke into a van and stole items from the Shishmaref girl's basketball team
Shishmaref girl’s basketball team rebounding after team van broken into
Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Dire state economy forecasted by recent statistics on outmigration and Alaska’s workforce
Dire state economy forecasted by recent statistics on outmigration and Alaska’s workforce
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Anchorage Assembly goes to court to obtain Gerace documents

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges
A woman posing as an employee for Child Protective Services allegedly kidnapped a girl in...
Baby allegedly taken by fake Child Protective Services worker
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train...
Pro-Moscow voices tried to steer Ohio train disaster debate
The ICC prosecutor thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin could still face a war crimes trial.
International Criminal Court prosecutor: Putin could stand trial for crimes