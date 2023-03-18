Meteorological weather madness for March!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Saint Patrick’s Day was not a calm one for southcentral Alaska, with snow and rain moving through the region. Another round of a wintry mix of snow and rain, along with gusty winds arrives Saturday in southcentral.

Southeast Alaska will also get a brief break between rounds of precipitation. That break starts overnight and for the early part of the day on Saturday. Rain returns by afternoon/evening.

Way out west, hurricane force winds are expected to hit the western end of the Aleutian Chain as early as Saturday night. Wind gusts of 90 to 95 miles per hour are in the forecast for Shemya and Amchitka, Adak could see gusts to 70 mph, with Saint Paul and Saint George Islands see wind gusts 35 to 50 mph.

Hot spot for Alaska Friday was Metlakatla and Klawock with 49 degrees. Point Thomson was the cold spot with 37 degrees below zero.

