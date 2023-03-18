Thousands flock to Anchorage for March Madness high school basketball tournament

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It could be the most attended event in all of Alaska.

For two weeks, players, coaches, parents and fans descend on the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage for the Alaska School Activities Association’s state basketball tournament, dubbed March Madness Alaska. The first week, which started Wednesday, features teams from smaller communities around the state in the 1A and 2A classifications, everywhere from Kake in the Southeast, Ninilchik on the Kenai Peninsula, Chevak in the Southwest and Nunamiut in the northern Interior.

A total of 16 teams qualify for the 1A boys and girls championships, respectively, with eight teams in each of the 2A boys and girls tournaments. All told, after the first week, just over 70 games will be played in the arena’s main and auxiliary gyms. The small-schools tournament culminates on Saturday afternoon and evening when four championship games back-to-back-to-back-to-back (1A girls at 1 p.m.; 1A boys at 4 p.m.; 2A girls at 6:30 p.m.; 2A boys at 8:30 p.m.).

“March Madness Alaska is probably the most attended event annually in the state of Alaska,” said Billy Strickland, the executive director of ASAA. “We’ve got communities from Metlakatla in Southeast, Unalaska in Southwest, Tikigaq in Northwest, Walter Northway in the northeast side of the state. So it’s an annual gathering of the state, celebrating our students, playing basketball and the fans are great and it’s just a wonderful event every year.”

As the pride of their communities, village teams receive plenty of support from home and the stands, with fans traveling all the way to Anchorage to cheer them on. That makes for a raucous environment from the minute the ball is tipped from the first game of the tournament early Wednesday morning.

Friday afternoon game times

Girls 1A semifinals (full Girls 1A bracket)

3:15 p.m.: Shaktoolik 41, Cook Inlet Academy 35

4:45 p.m.: Lumen Christi vs. Buckland

Girls 2A semifinals (full Girls 2A bracket)

3:15 p.m.: Susitna Valley vs. Metlakatla

4:45 p.m.: Tikigaq vs. Glennallen

Boys 1A semifinals (full Boys 1A bracket)

6:15 p.m.: Scammon Bay vs. Aniak

7:45 p.m.: Kake vs. Tri-Valley

Boys 2A semifinals (full Boys 2A bracket)

6:15 p.m.: Tikigaq vs. Metlakatla

7:45 p.m.: Ninilchik vs. Petersburg

Girls 1A teams

Lumen Christi (Anchorage)

Akiachak

Shishmaref

Walter Northway

Newhalen

Kake

Buckland

Scammon Bay

Cook Inlet Academy (Soldotna)

St. Mary’s

Tanalian

Nunamiut

Klawock

Aqqaluk

Shaktoolik

Akiuk

Boys 1A teams

Scammon Bay

Nunamiut

King Cove

Klawock

Nelson Island

Aniak

Napaaqtugmiut

Shishmaref

Shaktoolik

Newhalen

Kake

Lumen Christi (Anchorage)

Tri-Valley (Healy)

Buckland

Cook Inlet Academy (Soldotna)

Emmonak

Girls 2A teams

Tikigak

Craig

Haines

Glennallen

Su-Valley (Talkeetna)

Chevak

Metlakatla

Unalakleet

Boys 2A teams

Ninilchik

Unalakleet

Hooper Bay

Petersburg

Tikigaq

Wrangell

Metlakatla

Cordova

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.