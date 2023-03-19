Large residential fire in College Village closes southbound Lake Otis Parkway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Firefighters are on scene of a large residential fire in the 3100 block of Sheldon Jackson St. in College Village.

There were multiple calls to 911 after 8 p.m. Saturday, emergency responders arrived at 8:11 p.m., said Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd with the Anchorage Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

Southbound lanes of Lake Otis Parkway are closed between Northern Lights and 36th as crews work to get the fire under control.

There is a power outage in the area, affecting 14 customers or as many as 50 people, according to the Chugach Electric Outage Map.

It’s unclear if the outage is related to the fire.

