Winds knock out power in Kenai neighborhoods

Saturday 9:45 p.m. March 18, 2023 outages
Saturday 9:45 p.m. March 18, 2023 outages(Homer Electric)
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The combination of heavy snow and wind over the western Kenai Peninsula from back to back winter storms have caused numerous rounds of power outages. According to Kerrianne Baker with Homer Electric, approximately 1,250 customers were briefly without power Friday evening. Those have since been restored, however, an additional 500 customers were without power around 5:30 p.m. Saturday as additional trees fell, which also brought down power lines. Crews are out continuing to work on restoring power to all customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Plea deal in works for Anchorage man accused of multi-million dollar wire fraud
Someone broke into a van and stole items from the Shishmaref girl's basketball team
Shishmaref girl’s basketball team rebounding after team van broken into
Republican Travis Szanto, a master carpenter and former reality TV personality, is challenging...
Former reality TV personality challenges incumbent Rivera for Midtown assembly seat
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Anchorage Assembly goes to court to obtain Gerace documents
Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog

Latest News

A residential fire in College Village has closed a portion of Lake Otis.
Large residential fire in College Village closes southbound Lake Otis Parkway
Avalanche and Winter Storm warnings issued for the western Chugach Range. A Winter Weather...
Heavy snow, high winds for Kenai Peninsula and Chugach Mountains
With local and federal grants, Bean's Café is transforming from a hot food kitchen into a...
10,000 meals per day capacity at expanded Bean’s Café
With local and federal grants, Bean's Café is transforming from a hot food kitchen into a...
Bean's Café closed as a hot food kitchen and reopened as a production facility