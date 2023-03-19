Winds knock out power in Kenai neighborhoods

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The combination of heavy snow and wind over the western Kenai Peninsula from back to back winter storms have caused numerous rounds of power outages. According to Kerrianne Baker with Homer Electric, approximately 1,250 customers were briefly without power Friday evening. Those have since been restored, however, an additional 500 customers were without power around 5:30 p.m. Saturday as additional trees fell, which also brought down power lines. Crews are out continuing to work on restoring power to all customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.