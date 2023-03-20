Alaska’s pricey housing market still limiting options for home buyers

Housing is not easy to come by for many in Alaska, here are some tips on ways to make it easier.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Housing is not easy to come by for many in Alaska, a reality that was brought up last week by the state House Finance Committee in Juneau.

“Housing for the average Alaskan is unattainable, not only for purchase but for construction due to the cost of everything increasing,” Executive Director of the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Executive Director Bryan Butcher said Thursday.

Property values have risen 25% since 2013, according to Anchorage Economic Development Corporation CEO and President Bill Popp.

This has been attributed to the rise in the cost of building materials, as well as the limited space for expansion, according to Real Estate Brokers of Alaska agent Nick Bruckner.

“We’re landlocked between the Chugach Mountains and government-held land with (Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson) and the Cook Inlet, and so there’s a really limited amount of land and real estate available, which increases the value of the land,” Bruckner said.

While this makes it difficult for first-time buyers to purchase property, there are some options that can make it easier, such as purchasing a multi-family building and renting out the other rooms.

There are also loans available that have low down payment percentages, such as loans through the Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs loans, which do not require a down payment, and the Housing and Urban Development Section 184 loan, which provides loans with down payments as low as 2.25%.

“With a VA loan or the FHA loan program — which is 3.5% down — you can buy a four-plex for about the same amount of money as you can buy, like a decent house in Anchorage, and then use the rents to basically cover your housing expense, and then a few years down the road, purchase a home,” Bruckner said.

“HUD 184, FHA, and VA are the lowest down payment programs. They’re federally subsidized, and they can help make it more affordable for people to get their first property.”

Bruckner also said that those looking to purchase a home should not be turned away from speaking with a realtor if they’re trying to save money, as it is the home sellers who are responsible for paying for real estate agents.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
Iditarod 2023 prize totals announced
Firefighters responded to heavy fire in the College Village neighborhood Saturday night. There...
Large residential fire in College Village closes southbound Lake Otis Parkway
Republican Travis Szanto, a master carpenter and former reality TV personality, is challenging...
Former reality TV personality challenges incumbent Rivera for Midtown assembly seat
Avalanche and Winter Storm warnings issued for the western Chugach Range. A Winter Weather...
Heavy snow, high winds for Kenai Peninsula and Chugach Mountains
Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Plea deal in works for Anchorage man accused of multi-million dollar wire fraud

Latest News

Protest held against Gov. Dunleavy’s ‘Parental Rights’ bill
Protest held against Gov. Dunleavy’s ‘Parental Rights’ bill
Protest held against Gov. Dunleavy’s ‘Parental Rights’ bill
Protest held against Gov. Dunleavy’s ‘Parental Rights’ bill
Ninilchik goes back to back
Ninilchik wins the 2A boys championship
Kake wins for the first time since 1987
Kake 1A boys champions