Kake completes undefeated season and wins ASAA 1A Boys Basketball State Championship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kake Thunderbirds cap off an undefeated season by winning their first state basketball championship in 36 years.

Like many small communities in rural Alaska, the community revolves around basketball and that was evident for the Kake Thunderbirds as they beat the Aniak Halfbreeds 67-49.

“Basketball in Kake is everything. To bring this back, to lift up our community, to have the fans support us, it takes so much money to get here and to take that trophy back with us and to hang two banners this year, it’s going to be awesome. I can’t wait to get home,” said Kake basketball head coach Anthony Ross.

The Thunderbirds came out like lightning and quickly built a big lead on the Halfbreeds. Senior Ethan Kadake seemingly couldn’t miss a shot, hitting three after three to grow the lead. In villages and small towns around the state, you will see teams that have played with each other from elementary school through high school and that was front and center with how the ball was moving around for Kake.

“Oh man, it’s amazing, you know, like I have taught a lot of these seniors in second grade, third grade, sixth grade, in junior high, you know, being able to coach them from eighth to now, and to see them grow from boys to men through the boys to men program. It’s awesome. Everything they’ve got, they’ve earned,” said Ross.

Kake will bring the trophy back home for the first time since 1987. The seniors on the team say they hear the stories of the last championship all of the time and that it’s cool to think that now their names will be remembered in the same way.

“Excitement, pure excitement! This has been a dream all my life wanted to play on this court and on the biggest stage,” said Kadake.

To make the win even more impressive, in the past two seasons the Kake boys basketball team has lost just one game!

Now the team will look to keep that dominance alive as they move into next season as the defending champions.

