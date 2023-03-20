The Lumen Christi Archangels win their first ever ASAA 1A Girls State Championship

Lumen Christi after winning their first state championship in 1A girls basketball.
Lumen Christi after winning their first state championship in 1A girls basketball.(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Mar. 19, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Lumen Christi Archangels withstood a late run from the Shaktoolik Wolverines to win the first ASAA 1A girls state basketball championship in the school’s history.

In the fourth quarter of the championship game the Archangels showed off their resiliency when Shaktoolik came storming back to get the game within two scores. The Lumen Christi girls held off the run though and ended up lifting the championship trophy for the first time winning the game 32-30.

“They are resilient everyday. We come in to work on things we aren’t good at. They focus. They try and then they do it in a couple days and knowing that, I think we can build to be where we are now,” said Lumen Christi girls basketball head coach Kenny Barker.

Barker is no stranger to the court, playing college basketball for both the University of Alaska-Anchorage Seawolves and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks Nanooks. Barker says he loves just how much the girls listen and take in everything he is coaching and it showed when it mattered most.

“I mean, it’s completely overwhelming. This has been an entire season of wanting this, working for this it’s just been insane,” said senior Emily Ross.

Ross played a big part in the historic victory leading her team in scoring and helping lock down on the defensive end. Often times when teams look back on a championship season, there is a moment or feeling when the goal of a championship doesn’t sound so farfetched. For the Lumen Christi Archangels, it was a feeling that came right from the start of the season.

“I think it was just the chemistry and the coaching from day one, like this is our goal and we are, like, we are not going to stop until we reach our goal,” Ross continued. “Every single practice, we are pushing on each other, we are working and it’s just so fun, all the jokes, all the laughs. It’s so fun.”

Now as the Archangels go into the next season as defending champions, the next generation in the school’s history will have new goals to reach toward.

