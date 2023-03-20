The Ninilchik Wolverines go back-to-back as the ASAA 2A Boys Basketball State Champions

By Austin Sjong
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:07 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Ninilchik Wolverines won their second straight ASAA 2A boys basketball state tittle in convincing fashion beating Tikigaq 66-53.

Winning back-to-back championships is one of the hardest things to do in sports, especially at the high school level when most teams lose some of their best players every year to graduation, but for the Ninilchik Wolverines the workload is spread out.

“It’s a great feeling, you know, just from last year to this year. All the hard work put in by everyone on our team, summers, early morning workouts in the gym, just grinding,” said freshman Kade McCorison.

After winning a championship it can be hard to get the same sort of motivation to do it again, but according to the seniors on the team, there is plenty of motivation to go around when you’re at the top of the food chain.

“Everyone thought that we were going to be down, to be worse, but we wanted to put in the work so, so we put in the work over the summer and we grinded and we got it,” said senior Colvin Moore.

Moore also noted that while the Tikigaq crowd was very large, nearly taking up three-quarters of the Alaska Airlines Center, the Ninilchik fan base was loud and proud and that was all he could hear as they went on to win back-to-back state championships.

