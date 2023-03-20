Officials: US to send ammunition, tanker trucks to Ukraine

Much of Mariupol was pounded to rubble by Russian shelling before Moscow finally took control of the city in May. (CNN)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is poised to announce that it will send Ukraine $350 million in weapons and equipment, U.S. officials said Monday, as fierce battles with Russian forces continue for control of the city of Bakhmut, and troops prepare for an expected spring offensive.

The latest package of aid includes a large amount of various types of ammunition, such as rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and an undisclosed number of fuel tanker trucks and riverine boats, according to the officials. Officials said it will be announced later Monday.

It comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday, giving a political lift to Russian President Vladimir Putin against the West just days after an international arrest warrant was issued for the Kremlin leader on war crimes charges related to Ukraine.

Officials said the American aid will be taken from Pentagon stocks through the presidential drawdown authority, so it will be able to be delivered quickly to the warfront. The U.S. has provided more than $32.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid package has not yet been publicly announced.

A group helps Ukrainians reunite with their children taken to Russia. (CNN, TELEGRAM/ARTEK, TWITTER/ AZOVMOLOZENSKY, SAVE UKRAINE)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
Iditarod 2023 prize totals announced
Firefighters responded to heavy fire in the College Village neighborhood Saturday night. There...
Large residential fire in College Village closes southbound Lake Otis Parkway
Republican Travis Szanto, a master carpenter and former reality TV personality, is challenging...
Former reality TV personality challenges incumbent Rivera for Midtown assembly seat
Avalanche and Winter Storm warnings issued for the western Chugach Range. A Winter Weather...
Heavy snow, high winds for Kenai Peninsula and Chugach Mountains
Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Plea deal in works for Anchorage man accused of multi-million dollar wire fraud

Latest News

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is pausing...
Amazon cuts 9,000 jobs; now at least 27,000 layoffs in 2023
FILE - Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday Sunday with family.
Demi Moore shares uplifting birthday celebration video of Bruce Willis after dementia diagnosis
Housing is not easy to come by for many in Alaska, here are some tips on ways to make it easier.
Alaska’s pricey housing market still limiting options for home buyers
FILE - Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney instructs potential jurors...
Trump’s lawyers file motion to ‘quash’ Georgia special grand jury report
FILE - Family friend Tony McDavid walks through the wreckage of the beachfront home of Nina...
World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning