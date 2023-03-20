Rosanne Cash performs at Atwood Concert Hall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four-time Grammy award-winning musician Rosanne Cash took to the stage of the Atwood Concert Hall on Friday.

This comes after her taking part in a workshop with Anchorage Concert Association in partnership with Creative Forces for military veterans suffering from PTSD or traumatic brain injury, writing and performing songs as a form of healing.

“I was profoundly moved by them and their willingness to take what was still rather raw pain and trauma, and bring a sense of poetry to it,” Cash said in an interview.

Having undergone a surgical operation on the brain herself, Cash says music played a major part in her recovery and she’s developed a personal interest in the relationship between neuroscience and music and how it can be used in therapy.

“I could feel something like neural pathways, opening up, neurons connecting again,” Cash said.

During her time at the workshop, Cash said that she did not try to influence the content of the participants’ songs, rather, she focused on constructing rhyme schemes and technicals.

“I didn’t presume to talk to them very much about what they were actually expressing, because it was so deep and so beautiful in its raw state. I didn’t want to mess with that,” Cash said.

Cash is the daughter of Johnny Cash.

