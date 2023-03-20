Tikigaq goes back-to-back as ASAA 1A Girls Basketball State Champions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Tikigaq girls basketball team left no doubt that they are the best 2A girls team in the state beating Metlakatla 55-33 to win back-to-back state championships.

There are times when the Tikigaq girls basketball team almost makes the game look easy. All of the girls have been playing together for years and the chemistry on the court is easy to see. Star sophomore Jennifer Nash burst onto the scene last year with big freshmen performances to help Tikigaq win the championship and in her sophomore season it was more of the same.

“It’s always going to be hard work. It’s never going to be easy. You always have to trust each other and always come out confident,” said Nash.

It wasn’t just Nash. Tikigaq has a balanced attack with all of the players filling up the stat sheet.

Like many small communities in rural Alaska, basketball is the center of the community and brings everyone together.

“It just means everything to me because our community is all about basketball and whaling. It just means everything to us. That is all we do back home so it’s just so amazing,” said senior Jayden Lane.

Even though they end the season the same way they did last year, as the champions, this year is different after all of the challenges that the team has gone through over the past few years.

“It does feel different because it’s been a tough three years with the pandemic. I really am thankful that we worked hard through those three years. I have to say, you know, that it’s been like all lives matter, all these kids that are going through things especially in the rural areas, basketball really is uplifting for the kids, the communities and the parents,” said Tikigaq girls basketball head coach Ramona Rock.

Tikigaq will be returning part of their core next year so don’t be surprised if we see the rare three-peat.

