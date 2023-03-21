ASD requests board terminate charter for Anchorage Family Partnership school

ASD asks Anchorage School Board to terminate Anchorage Family Partnership’s Charter
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is recommending termination of Family Partnership Charter School’s charter and transitioning the school into an alternative, correspondence school.

In a memo to the Anchorage School Board, ASD Superintendent Dr. Jharrett Bryantt explained the reasoning for the request.

“Unfortunately, for a number of years, Family Partnership’s Academic Policy Committee (APC) has been engaged in repeated breaches of its charter and other unacceptable behavior. The APC has violated the laws, regulations and rules that govern the operation of charter schools. The Anchorage School District has repeatedly admonished the APC to take corrective action,” Bryantt’s letter said.

The Academic Policy Committee — comprised mostly of parents — makes decisions on how the school will operate. ASD accuses the committee of in-fighting and conflicts of interest. In February the district sent the APC a demand letter saying it was considering termination of the school’s charter. It asked for explanations of actions taken by the APC, as well as assurances “that the misconduct would stop.” The district said it wasn’t satisfied with the APC’s answers to its questions.

Over the weekend the APC drafted a letter to the school board which states that it recognizes “significant board training that needs to happen,” adding that a plan was in place to address the situation. The letter asked the board for patience and asked it not to dissolve its charter. It added “We are deeply concerned by the allegations in this memo and there seem to be significant differences in perception of how events transpired.”

The Anchorage School Board will review the district’s request at their March 20 meeting. It expects to vote on April 3.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
Iditarod 2023 prize totals announced
Firefighters responded to heavy fire in the College Village neighborhood Saturday night. There...
Large residential fire in College Village closes southbound Lake Otis Parkway
Avalanche and Winter Storm warnings issued for the western Chugach Range. A Winter Weather...
Heavy snow, high winds for Kenai Peninsula and Chugach Mountains
Housing is not easy to come by for many in Alaska, here are some tips on ways to make it easier.
Alaska’s pricey housing market still limiting options for home buyers
Saturday 9:45 p.m. March 18, 2023 outages
Winds knock out power in Kenai Peninsula neighborhoods

Latest News

Family Charter Partnership School
Family Charter Partnership School
Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Dimond Center
Man accused of pulling gun on Dimond Center security
One of the ways Tim Huffman is ensuring that his bees stay warm is by storing emergency sugar...
‘I always wanted to do it:’ Anchorage man raises bees on rooftop