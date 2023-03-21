Man accused of pulling gun on Dimond Center security

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested after pulling a gun on Dimond Center security officers on Sunday evening, according to an Anchorage Police Department news release.

Matthew M. Phillips, 22, is charged with three counts of third-degree assault and one count each of first-degree robbery, third-degree theft and third-degree misconduct involving a weapon.

Anchorage police were called to the Dimond Center at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a shoplifter who pulled a gun on security officers.

Police said Phillips stole merchandise from the Sunglass Hut inside the mall. Mall security was called and found Phillips at the bus stop in the mall parking lot.

Phillips pulled a gun on three security officers when told he was being detained, according to police. The security officers were able to get the gun away from Phillips and put him in handcuffs.

Anchorage police took Phillips into custody at the mall’s security office and he was taken to the Anchorage jail.

