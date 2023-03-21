Spring brings storms our way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the spring equinox hit Alaska on Monday, so too did spring storms.

Extreme winds hit parts of Northwest Alaska, with Cape Lisburne measuring a 101 mph wind gust.

Winter storm warnings are in place along the Yukon Delta coast as well as Bering Strait Coast and St. Lawrence Island.

Winds will gust 40 to 60 mph, with the highest gusts along the Bering Strait.

Southcentral gets a dose of the spring storm action as well. Snow and rain will push across the region overnight to Tuesday, delivering expected heavy amounts of snow for areas like Seward, Girdwood, Turnagain Pass and parts of Prince William Sound.

Temperatures are staying under 32 degrees at night, but rise above that during the longer spring days — and that starts the melting cycle.

Hot spot: Hoonah, 47 degrees.

Cold spot: Northway, 12 degrees below zero.

