Spring thaw continues, with active and stormy weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Coastal winds have been whipping through the night up and down Western Alaska and the Aleutians. Some of the highest gusts have been on the Aleutians, where winds up to 55 mph have been recorded since midnight. These windy conditions come as the active weather once again kicks into high gear, leading to multiple areas of low pressure storms in the coming days.

One area of low pressure is impacting Southcentral Alaska, with coastal rain and snow being the primary concern. With temperatures hovering near freezing as we start off our Tuesday, it won’t take much warmth to quickly lead to a changeover for parts of the coast. While we’ll see breezy conditions for coastal regions, most of the winds aren’t set to make a return to parts of the region until later tonight and through the day Wednesday. This comes as our next storm, which is currently in the Bering moves into the Gulf of Alaska. Ahead of this storm, a blizzard warning has been issued for Western Prince William Sound. This includes Seward, Moose Pass, Turnagain Pass, Portage Valley and Whittier.

The blizzard warning will go into effect at 10 pm tonight, where up to 7 to 20 inches of snow could fall across the region. The heaviest snow will fall from Turnagain Pass to Moose Pass, where up to a foot or more can be expected. The lower totals will likely fall through Portage Valley and Whittier, but winds will be the biggest issue. Winds up to 50 mph will lead to significantly reduced visibility and whiteout conditions. If you’re driving south along the Seward Highway over the next 24 to 36 hours, you will want to use extreme caution.

While most of the impacts this week will be felt for coastal regions, inland regions of Southcentral will see a slight chance for some snow/rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Little to no accumulation is expected, with some locations possibly seeing up to an inch by Thursday morning.

Temperatures the rest of this week stay in the 30s, with overnight lows in the 10s and 20s.

Have a safe and wonderful Tuesday.

