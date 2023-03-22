2 arrested in Klawock homicide

KLAWOCK, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Klawock, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Moses Blanchard, 22, and Blaise Dilts, 21, both of Klawock, are charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and first-degree burglary.

Troopers say officers got a report around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of an assault in progress at a home in Klawock.

Troopers and EMS responded and found 80-year-old Lincoln Peratrovich, of Klawock, who was declared dead at the scene.

Blanchard and Dilts are being held in the Craig Police Department jail pending arraignment, according to an update from troopers on Wednesday morning.

Peratrovich’s body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy as troopers continue to investigate the case.

