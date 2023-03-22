Amber Alert issued for 2 siblings abducted by parent in Virginia

By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two 6-year-old girls who were allegedly abducted Tuesday afternoon by their biological parent in Virginia.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the parental abduction was reported at Stafford Elementary School.

The two children, identified by authorities as Ragan Zion Crowder and Riley Zala Crowder, were allegedly picked up from school by 32-year-old Rose Lecretia Gregg despite there being an active protective order.

The school was reportedly not aware of the protective order, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the abduction, Stafford County authorities said there was reason to believe that Gregg was currently in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

She is wanted for two counts of parental abduction.

Both 6-year-old girls have black hair, brown eyes, and are approximately 4 feet tall. They were last seen wearing pink long-sleeved shirts with yellow smiley faces, ripped blue jeans, pink Nike shoes and black jackets with white fur on the hoods.

The girls are believed to be in “extreme danger,” the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says.

Gregg has black hair with blond braids and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, authorities say. She was wearing a light blue shirt, dark green jacket, tan pants, glasses and black boots.

According to officials, Gregg may be driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with Virginia license plate VCJ-5953.

