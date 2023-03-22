Anchorage patrol car hit, 2 arrested after alleged carjacking 

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An early-morning carjacking in Anchorage led to the arrest of two individuals and the search continues for other suspects involved in the incident.

According to an Anchorage Police Department dispatch, officers responded to an alleged carjacking of a rented blue Nissan Rogue at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say a Chevrolet Suburban drove up to a man who was moving around items in the Nissan off Debarr Road in the Russian Jack Springs neighborhood and offered help to the occupant.

After the man declined assistance from the Suburban, an individual later identified as 22-year-old Saimone P.C. Mafi got out of it and held the driver of the Nissan at gunpoint before driving away in the man’s rented vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, another Anchorage Police officer saw the Suburban near Debarr Road and Boniface Parkway.

“The officer followed the vehicle while waiting for other officers to arrive in the area,” officers wrote in a dispatch. “When they approached Miley Drive and Nunaka Drive, the Suburban ran through the stop sign and collided with a patrol vehicle. Both suspects in the Suburban immediately fled on foot; officers gave chase.”

The driver, 23-year-old Kerisiano I. K. Isaako, was apprehended on Miley Drive while Mafi was apprehended on Elmendorf Drive and then taken to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning.

Mafi was charged with first-degree vehicle theft, second-degree theft, third-degree misconduct involving a weapon and first-degree robbery. Isaako was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, third-degree assault and failure to stop.

The car was found unoccupied at East 46th Court and Juneau Street. The driver and any additional company of the stolen Nissan are still at large.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.