Anchorage to recoup almost $126.5M from FEMA in emergency spending

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency sent the Municipality of Anchorage almost $25 million last month in emergency response funding, according to Anchorage Assembly leadership, helping the city to recoup the vast majority of the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assembly leaders said in a press release that over 99% of costs associated with the pandemic response have been recouped from FEMA, with just $68,000 of the total $126.5 million left to the municipality.

Officials said FEMA has been responsible for 73% of the money recouped thus far.

“Because of the Municipality’s strong financial health, we were able to put in all of the resources needed to address the biggest crisis of a generation, including testing, vaccines, protective gear and sheltering for people experiencing homelessness, and within three years, we have been made almost whole again,” the Assembly said in a statement.

The Assembly applauded the efforts of Anchorage’s Chief Financial Officer Alden Thern, who works in the Financial Department, for helping recover costs. Thern was also credited with helping the city recoup expenses from the November 2018 earthquake.

“This is no small feat, and we wish to extend a heartfelt thank you and congratulations to Mr. Thern and his team for your commitment to the Municipality and your work to safeguard municipal finances,” the statement read.

