Avalanche warning and blizzard conditions for parts of Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some light flurry activity is occurring for inland regions of Southcentral this morning, as our next system continues to build into the region. The storm is just to the east of Kodiak Island and slowly moving off to the east. As it does, we’ll see rain and snow continue to build northward through the region. Some of the greatest impacts will be felt near coastal regions, where a blizzard warning remains in place until this evening for Western Prince William Sound.

From Whittier, to Portage Valley, south to Turnagain Pass and Seward, we could see up to a foot or more of snowfall. That combined with winds up to 50 mph will not only lead to whiteout conditions, but very dangerous avalanche concerns. All levels of the Kenai Mountains and parts of the Chugach Range remain at high for avalanche danger. With an avalanche warning in place through tomorrow morning, if you have to head south along the Seward Highway, use extreme caution and remain safe.

Kodiak Island is also under a winter weather advisory for 2 to 4 inches of additional snow inland. Winds up to 50 mph will also lead to reduced visibility through the day. The greatest impacts for Kodiak Island will be across the western and southern coast.

While inland locations will stay fairly dry, we’ll see a decent opportunity for some light snow/rain into the afternoon and evening hours. Any snow will likely be less than an inch in many places along the eastern Kenai and further north through the valley.

For all locations the activity will gradually diminish into the evening hours, as it shifts to the east. In doing so, it will lead to another round of rain and snow for Southeast. The better opportunity for rain will be the Southern Inner Channels, while further north sees a better opportunity for snow and rain mixed together.

It’s looking possible that we could see another round of light snow/rain into Thursday, before cooler and drier weather arrives into the weekend.

Be safe and have a wonderful hump day!

