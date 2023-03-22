Blizzard Warning for parts of Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A big spring storm is bearing down on southcentral Alaska Tuesday night.

A blizzard warning for the Seward Highway at Turnagain Pass is expected to see heavy amounts of snow. Ten to 20 inches of snow is forecast for the areas north of the pass, and 6 to 12 inches to the south, continuing to Seward. Winds will also gust to 50 mph at times.

A winter storm watch is going to affect Kodiak. Blizzard conditions are anticipated for the area. Five inches of snow and winds gusting to 55 mph will cause low visibility.

Hot spot: Ketchikan, 45 degrees

Cold spot: Northway, 12 degrees below zero

