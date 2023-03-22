Blizzard Warning for parts of Southcentral

Seward Highway near Turnagain Pass is the snowfall target
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A big spring storm is bearing down on southcentral Alaska Tuesday night.

A blizzard warning for the Seward Highway at Turnagain Pass is expected to see heavy amounts of snow. Ten to 20 inches of snow is forecast for the areas north of the pass, and 6 to 12 inches to the south, continuing to Seward. Winds will also gust to 50 mph at times.

A winter storm watch is going to affect Kodiak. Blizzard conditions are anticipated for the area. Five inches of snow and winds gusting to 55 mph will cause low visibility.

Hot spot: Ketchikan, 45 degrees

Cold spot: Northway, 12 degrees below zero

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing is not easy to come by for many in Alaska, here are some tips on ways to make it easier.
Alaska’s pricey housing market still limiting options for home buyers
Dimond Center
Man accused of pulling gun on Dimond Center security
ASD asks Anchorage School Board to terminate Anchorage Family Partnership’s Charter
ASD requests board terminate charter for Anchorage Family Partnership school
Protest held against Gov. Dunleavy’s ‘Parental Rights’ bill
Protest held against Gov. Dunleavy’s ‘Parental Rights’ bill
Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
Iditarod 2023 prize totals announced

Latest News

The fame Burled Arch stands at the finish line of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome,...
Telling Alaska’s Story: The Burled Arch and its storied past
Amie and John Sommer were awarded the Alaska Small Business Person of the year award.
MAT-SU couple awarded Alaska Small Business Person of the year
Students at Kasuun Elementary avoid an area in the school gym where the roof leaks
Anchorage School District Bond will pay to replace or repair leaky roofs
Students at Kasuun Elementary avoid a bucket catching drips from the roof in the school gym
Anchorage school bond would pay to replace or repair leaky roofs