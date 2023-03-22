Scientists name new large spider species

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.(MIchael Rix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newly-named species of spider was found living in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches, according to a study out of The Journal of Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about the genus since 2017, but they previously only had female specimens.

The new discovery of a male means they can formally name, describe and seek protection for the species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The retrial of Clayton Allison set to get underway in Palmer, after his conviction was...
Palmer jury returns split verdict in retrial of man accused in toddler death case
ASD asks Anchorage School Board to terminate Anchorage Family Partnership’s Charter
ASD requests board terminate charter for Anchorage Family Partnership school
An early-morning carjacking in Anchorage led to the arrest of two individuals and the search...
Anchorage patrol car hit, 2 arrested after alleged carjacking 
Alaska state capitol building
Governor, legislators receive significant pay raise following resignations
Dimond Center
Man accused of pulling gun on Dimond Center security

Latest News

Leigh Sloan, who owns an independent resource school for homeschool students, and Karen Bronga,...
2 educators compete for East Anchorage Assembly seat
The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
TikTok sends influencers to Washington as its troubles grow
A superintendent donated a kidney to one of her teachers in need.
'That's pretty special': Superintendent donates kidney to teacher in need
The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting...
5 die, including 3 children, in South Carolina shooting
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical...
DeSantis to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law to all grades