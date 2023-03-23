Dick Van Dyke suffers minor injuries in car crash

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.

Police in Malibu, California, say the 97-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Van Dyke’s silver Lexus had crashed into a gate.

Van Dyke starred in the classic children’s films “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Mary Poppins.”

Last month he became the oldest contestant ever to appear on Fox’s singing contest “The Masked Singer.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early-morning carjacking in Anchorage led to the arrest of two individuals and the search...
Anchorage patrol car hit, 2 arrested after alleged carjacking 
The retrial of Clayton Allison set to get underway in Palmer, after his conviction was...
Palmer jury returns split verdict in retrial of man accused in toddler death case
ASD asks Anchorage School Board to terminate Anchorage Family Partnership’s Charter
ASD requests board terminate charter for Anchorage Family Partnership school
Alaska state capitol building
Governor, legislators receive significant pay raise following resignations
Amie and John Sommer were awarded the Alaska Small Business Person of the Year award.
Mat-Su couple awarded Alaska Small Business Person of the Year

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect
Anchorage holds job fair for people experiencing homelessness
Anchorage holds job fair for people experiencing homelessness
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Senate votes to keep 2001 authorization for war on terror
Bethel Regional High School (FILE)
Gun seized from student at Bethel Regional High School