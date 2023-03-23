Dozens of boats destroyed in suspected arson at Washington marina

Video shows a massive marina fire that destroyed 30 boats in Seattle. (DANIEL SELIGER, TMX, CNN, Daniel Seliger/TMX)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wash. (CNN) - A fire destroyed dozens of boats at a marina in Seattle, Washington.

Police believe the fire was not an accident.

Video taken early Wednesday morning shows the massive fire.

When firefighters arrived, the entire storage facility was ablaze.

Emergency crews say flames reached 70 feet high.

Approximately 30 boats were destroyed, officials say.

Hours later, members of the arson bomb squad found a man hiding in one of the boats.

He was arrested on suspicion of arson and he will be booked into the jail after being treated at a hospital.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
2 arrested in Klawock homicide
An early-morning carjacking in Anchorage led to the arrest of two individuals and the search...
Anchorage patrol car hit, 2 arrested after alleged carjacking 
Amie and John Sommer were awarded the Alaska Small Business Person of the Year award.
Mat-Su couple awarded Alaska Small Business Person of the Year
Anchorage Assembly passes ‘clean slate’ proposal with amendments
Anchorage Assembly passes ‘clean slate’ proposal with amendments
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide

Latest News

A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio.
STILLS: Cat saved from overpass in Texas
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...
US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer
Video shows a massive marina fire that destroyed 30 boats in Seattle.
Arson suspect arrested, 30 boats destroyed
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut