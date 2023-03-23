Gun seized from student at Bethel Regional High School

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - A Bethel Regional High School student was taken into custody and faces a weapons charge after police say he brought a gun to school.

According to the Bethel Police Department, officers responded at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday to the high school after receiving a report of a student with a gun.

“While investigating the report it was discovered school staff received information that a student was in possession of a handgun while at school,” officers wrote in a press release.

School staff confronted a 15-year-old boy near the school’s entrance and seized a Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun from the student. Police say the student did not display the weapon, nor did he step inside the school with the gun.

There were seven rounds in the pistol and no round in the chamber, according to police.

The boy was charged with fourth-degree misconduct involving a weapon and taken to the Bethel Youth Facility.

On Feb. 19, 1997, a shooting at Bethel Regional High School resulted in the deaths of 16-year-old student Josh Palacios and Principal Ron Edwards and injured others at the school. The shooter, Evan Ramsey, is currently serving a prison sentence of 198 years.

