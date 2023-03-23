Police: 6 construction workers killed in work-zone crash on highway in Maryland

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in...
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in Maryland.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Six people were killed when a passenger vehicle crashed into a work zone along the Baltimore beltway and struck construction workers, Maryland State Police said Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the work zone on northbound Interstate 695 at Security Boulevard in the Woodlawn area around 12:40 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash, police said in a news release.

Emergency medical service personnel pronounced six people, all of them workers, dead at the scene, and the driver of the car was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center, police said.

The preliminary investigation found that the vehicle went between the jersey walls of the work zone for unknown reasons and hit multiple workers before overturning, police said. The driver’s identity is currently unknown.

Late Wednesday, police said investigators believe a second vehicle that stayed at the scene may have also been involved in the crash.

The collision closed the beltway in both directions for hours, snarling traffic along the west side of the highway that encircles the city. Baltimore County Fire Department officials called the crash “extremely serious” and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski called the crash horrific.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today’s tragic crash,” he wrote in a tweet.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police didn’t release the names of those who were killed pending the notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early-morning carjacking in Anchorage led to the arrest of two individuals and the search...
Anchorage patrol car hit, 2 arrested after alleged carjacking 
The retrial of Clayton Allison set to get underway in Palmer, after his conviction was...
Palmer jury returns split verdict in retrial of man accused in toddler death case
ASD asks Anchorage School Board to terminate Anchorage Family Partnership’s Charter
ASD requests board terminate charter for Anchorage Family Partnership school
Alaska state capitol building
Governor, legislators receive significant pay raise following resignations
Amie and John Sommer were awarded the Alaska Small Business Person of the Year award.
Mat-Su couple awarded Alaska Small Business Person of the Year

Latest News

The city held a job fair Wednesday for people experiencing homelessness at the Sullivan Arena
Sullivan Arena job fair caters to people experiencing homelessness
Gov. Dunleavy supported the raises, and urged Alaskans to consider how the pay increase makes...
Pay raises likely headed to state lawmakers' bank accounts
Ordinance aimed to increase gravel extraction sans permit postponed indefinitely
In 2009, researchers from OSU placed hydrophones in the Bering Strait, water gateway to the...
Whale Migration patterns in the Arctic