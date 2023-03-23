As snow tapers off, cooler weather returns to the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Conditions across Southcentral have greatly improved, as an area of low pressure to our south continues to march off to the east. In doing so, we’ll still see some light snow showers with areas of wintry mix through the day. Expect activity to be isolated and scattered in nature, with little to no accumulation through much of the day. The widespread activity we saw yesterday continues to shift into Southeast, where rain and snow will be the primary issue through the rest of Thursday.

As things taper off today, we’ll see a chance for some peeks of sunshine into the afternoon hours. It’s here where our temperatures will once again warm into the 30s and 40s. Some breezy conditions are possible, however they will cause little issues across the region. With the weather improving, we’re seeing a slight downgrade in our avalanche forecast for the CNFAIC coverage area. While it still remains high above 1000′, areas in the lower elevations have been lowered to considerable. It’s still important to note that large avalanches are likely, as it will take some time for the new snow to settle.

Into Friday, we’ll see another burst of snow, as a cold front sweeps across the state. This will bring light accumulation through the day, with a few inches expected across Southcentral. As the snow comes to an end, we’ll see drier and clearer conditions return just in time for the weekend. Along with the drier weather, we’ll see a brief cool snap. Temperatures this weekend are expected to top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with overnight lows dipping in the single digits and teens.

Be safe on the roads and have a wonderful Thursday!

