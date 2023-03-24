FBI seeks information on Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The FBI Field Office in Anchorage is asking for the public’s help after a man stole from a Wells Fargo bank on Northern Lights Boulevard.

According to a press release from the FBI, a man walked into the Wells Fargo branch at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and furnished a demand note while indicating he was armed.

Surveillance photos show the suspect as a white male with brown hair and facial hair. The FBI describes him as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray Carhartt sweatshirt, light grey sweatpants, and a grey backpack.

It is unclear how much money was stolen in the robbery.

Surveillance photos from a bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Anchorage on March 22, 2023. (FBI)

