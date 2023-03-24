Juneau chiropractor indicted on sexual assault charges

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, March 24, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A physical therapist in Juneau was indicted on charges of sexual assault, according to the Alaska Department of Law.

Content Warning: This article contains information about alleged sexual assault that might be difficult for some readers.

Charging documents provided by the department show that 60-year-old Jeffrey C. Fultz was indicted March 9 after a true bill was signed by Juneau and Sitka District Attorney Jessalyn Gillum.

Fultz was a practicing physical therapist who surrendered his license in spring of 2021 on account of “sexual misconduct.”

The charging documents state that Fultz touched the breasts of a person who did not consent during the course of medical treatment on at least one occasion in 2017. They state he committed the same violations on another person in the fall of 2016.

The state charged Fultz with two counts of second-degree sexual assault for the offenses.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of friends rescues a moose after she fell through the ice of a lake near Wasilla.
Moose stuck in lake pulled out by Wasilla residents
Wells Fargo Bank Robber, March 23, 2023
Suspect in Anchorage Wells Fargo bank robbery taken into custody
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Assembly threatens litigation against Bronson administration for contracting approval dispute
Assembly threatens litigation against Bronson administration for contracting approval dispute
High winds and heavy snow caused white-out conditions near the Whittier tunnel.
Blizzard causes dangerous driving conditions and high avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass

Latest News

This image from an Alaska 511 weather camera shows snow accumulating near Summit Lake Lodge on...
La Nina ends in the central, tropical Pacific Ocean
FastCast March 24, 2023
The Northern Lights dance in the sky above Arctic Village, as captured by Candice Ross.
Geomagnetic storm causes high aurora activity over Alaska
Wells Fargo Bank Robber, March 23, 2023
Suspect in Anchorage Wells Fargo bank robbery taken into custody