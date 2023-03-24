Juneau chiropractor indicted on sexual assault charges

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A physical therapist in Juneau was indicted on charges of sexual assault, according to the Alaska Department of Law.

Content Warning: This article contains information about alleged sexual assault that might be difficult for some readers.

Charging documents provided by the department show that 60-year-old Jeffrey C. Fultz was indicted March 9 after a true bill was signed by Juneau and Sitka District Attorney Jessalyn Gillum.

Fultz was a practicing physical therapist who surrendered his license in spring of 2021 on account of “sexual misconduct.”

The charging documents state that Fultz touched the breasts of a person who did not consent during the course of medical treatment on at least one occasion in 2017. They state he committed the same violations on another person in the fall of 2016.

The state charged Fultz with two counts of second-degree sexual assault for the offenses.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

