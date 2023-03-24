La Nina ends in the central, tropical Pacific Ocean

Water temperatures over the equatorial Pacific have returned to normal signaling an end to a three year La Nina cycle.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, water temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator have returned to normal. This marks the end of the cooling phase of those waters, known as La Niña, which has been occurring over the past three winters.

Even thousands of miles away, La Niña still impacts Alaska’s weather, mostly during winter months with variable temperatures and precipitation patterns. The main benefit to being under the influence of La Niña, or its more well-known warm phase — El Niño — is that it gives forecasters one of the major indications of what the long-range outlook might be like.

Climate specialist Rick Thoman with the University of Alaska Fairbanks described the effects of La Niña on Alaska’s weather.

“What really gets us for Alaska is we can look to the equatorial pacific as a thumb on the scales for any kind of sustained weather patterns as we go into the spring months,” Thoman said. “As always, whether it’s El Niño, La Niña, or in between, that neutral category — it’s of course just one of the players in the big picture.”

With no strong signal in either direction, however, forecasters will look to smaller-scale features in the atmosphere to determine long range outlooks, features which are highly variable — and thus less predictable — which decrease the confidence in those outlooks.

An extended version of a conversation with Rick Thoman can be found on the Podcast, “In Depth Alaska.” Thomas talks further about La Niña, and touches on the state’s snowpack, as well as a brief look at what can be expected for the upcoming fire season.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of friends rescues a moose after she fell through the ice of a lake near Wasilla.
Moose stuck in lake pulled out by Wasilla residents
Wells Fargo Bank Robber, March 23, 2023
Suspect in Anchorage Wells Fargo bank robbery taken into custody
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Assembly threatens litigation against Bronson administration for contracting approval dispute
Assembly threatens litigation against Bronson administration for contracting approval dispute
High winds and heavy snow caused white-out conditions near the Whittier tunnel.
Blizzard causes dangerous driving conditions and high avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass

Latest News

FastCast March 24, 2023
The Northern Lights dance in the sky above Arctic Village, as captured by Candice Ross.
Geomagnetic storm causes high aurora activity over Alaska
Wells Fargo Bank Robber, March 23, 2023
Suspect in Anchorage Wells Fargo bank robbery taken into custody
Nome resident facing long recovery after crash in snowmachine race
Nome resident facing long recovery after crash in snowmachine race