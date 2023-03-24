Man sentenced for raping woman after cutting power to her home

This booking photo shows Damaige Plascencia.
This booking photo shows Damaige Plascencia.(Weld County DA)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A man was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison this week for raping a woman in Colorado after cutting her power.

In November, 30-year-old Damaige Plascencia was convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary. He was sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors had argued for the maximum sentence of 48 years to life, according to a news release from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

At around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016, police officers in Evans, Colorado, were called to an apartment where a woman said she had been raped, according to the release.

“The victim said she arrived home a few hours prior, and no one was in her home when she arrived,” the DA’s office wrote.

“She then went upstairs and was showering when all of the lights in her apartment went out. The victim said she got out of the shower and went to her bedroom where the defendant grabbed her from behind and dragged her into another bedroom. He then covered her mouth with his hands and blankets and assaulted her.”

Plascencia was charged after DNA connected him to the scene, the DA’s office wrote.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
2 arrested in Klawock homicide
An early-morning carjacking in Anchorage led to the arrest of two individuals and the search...
Anchorage patrol car hit, 2 arrested after alleged carjacking 
Anchorage Assembly passes ‘clean slate’ proposal with amendments
Anchorage Assembly passes ‘clean slate’ proposal with amendments
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
A group of friends rescues a moose after she fell through the ice of a lake near Wasilla.
Moose stuck in lake pulled out by Wasilla residents

Latest News

This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Utah social media law requires parental permission for kids
A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
Los Angeles school strike set to end, but no deal announced
Assembly threatens litigation against Bronson administration for contracting approval dispute
Assembly threatens litigation against Bronson administration for contracting approval dispute
Wells Fargo Bank Robber, March 23, 2023
FBI seeks information on Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Appeals court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US government workers