Mt. Edgecumbe, Grace Christian to meet in 3A girls state championship game

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mt. Edgecumbe Braves advanced to the Class 3A girls state championship for the first time in nine years, backed by their passionate, traveling fans.

“Wow, it was amazing, the environment was crazy,” Player of the Game Carliese O’Brien said, who had a game-high 16 points. “I have never been to state before, so the environment was awesome,”

The Braves used a 13-2 second quarter to propel themselves to a 40-35 semifinal victory Thursday over the Monroe Catholic Rams to punch their ticket to the title game.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal matchup, the Barrow Whalers got off to a great start with a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, but Grace Christian’s full-court press defense turned turnovers into points en route to a 61-50 win as the Grizzlies advance to the 3A state title game for the first time ever.

“I’m just so stoked, we worked so hard to get here, and we have been preparing for it all season,” said Sophie Lentfer, who finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds. “Especially to be the first girl’s basketball team at Grace to go to the championship, I think that is a huge deal, and I think we are all super stoked right now.”

Grace Christian and Mt. Edgecumbe will square off for the 3A state title on Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of friends rescues a moose after she fell through the ice of a lake near Wasilla.
Moose stuck in lake pulled out by Wasilla residents
Wells Fargo Bank Robber, March 23, 2023
Suspect in Anchorage Wells Fargo bank robbery taken into custody
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
High winds and heavy snow caused white-out conditions near the Whittier tunnel.
Blizzard causes dangerous driving conditions and high avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass
Assembly threatens litigation against Bronson administration for contracting approval dispute
Assembly threatens litigation against Bronson administration for contracting approval dispute

Latest News

Grace Christian and Nome will battle for the 3A boys state title once again.
Nome, Grace Christian boys advance to set up 3A state title rematch
March Madness Alaska continues with the 3A and 4A state basketball tournaments.
Scores and highlights from 3A/4A March Madness Alaska
Mt. Edgecumbe prep cheerleaders ham it up on live TV
Mt. Edgecumbe prep cheerleaders ham it up on live TV
Opening Day Scores Highlights ASAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Opening Day Scores Highlights ASAA STATE TOURNAMENT