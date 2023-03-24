Mt. Edgecumbe, Grace Christian to meet in 3A girls state championship game

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mt. Edgecumbe Braves advanced to the Class 3A girls state championship for the first time in nine years, backed by their passionate, traveling fans.

“Wow, it was amazing, the environment was crazy,” Player of the Game Carliese O’Brien said, who had a game-high 16 points. “I have never been to state before, so the environment was awesome,”

The Braves used a 13-2 second quarter to propel themselves to a 40-35 semifinal victory Thursday over the Monroe Catholic Rams to punch their ticket to the title game.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal matchup, the Barrow Whalers got off to a great start with a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, but Grace Christian’s full-court press defense turned turnovers into points en route to a 61-50 win as the Grizzlies advance to the 3A state title game for the first time ever.

“I’m just so stoked, we worked so hard to get here, and we have been preparing for it all season,” said Sophie Lentfer, who finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds. “Especially to be the first girl’s basketball team at Grace to go to the championship, I think that is a huge deal, and I think we are all super stoked right now.”

Grace Christian and Mt. Edgecumbe will square off for the 3A state title on Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m.

