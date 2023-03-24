Nome, Grace Christian boys advance to set up 3A state title rematch

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The two best Class 3A boys basketball programs from 2022 will face against each other again in the state championship game as Nome and Grace Christian won their semifinal matchups on Thursday.

The Mt. Edgecumbe Braves hung in the first semifinal game against Grace Christian for much of the first half, but the Grizzlies’ size and strength took over as Grace took the 50-33 victory. Sloan Lentfer hauled in 17 rebounds to go with 10 points, while Luke Lentfer (13 points) and Hunter Finch (12 points) chipped in double-digit efforts in victory.

The nightcap was a thriller, as Nome outlasted Houston 68-63 in double overtime to return to the state championship game in hopes of defending their title from last year.

Finn Gregg, who battled cramps down the stretch, finished with 27 points while Jade Green contributed 20 points in the victory.

Nome and Grace Christian as set for a 3 p.m. tip-off Saturday in a rematch of last year’s title game where the Nanooks defeated the Grizzlies 49-47.

