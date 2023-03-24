Quieter and sunnier weather returns into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet this morning across Southcentral, but winds are set to increase with a return to some snow showers later today. This comes as a cold front is set to sweep across the state, leading to a return to highs near freezing. Light snow today will lead to some accumulation for parts of Southcentral, with the better opportunity through the Mat-Su Valley and along the Anchorage and Eagle River Hillside. It’s these locations that could see a few inches of snow in some of the heavier hit areas. Through Anchorage and areas south on the Kenai, expect to see light accumulation into the afternoon and early evening hours.

As the snow comes to an end, we’ll see clearer skies make a return to Southcentral. This will set the stage for temperatures to drop back into the single digits and teens for overnight lows. It’ll feel quit cool considering we’ve seen daily lows hovering in the mid to upper 20s. With a cooling trend expected for the weekend, refreezing on the roads will occur. This will cause roads to remain slick at times. You’ll want to use extreme caution anytime you’re driving on roads that are slick or slushy. If you’re traveling south along the Seward Highway, remain alert. Avalanche conditions have been downgraded to considerable at all levels, as the snow continues to settle through Turnagain Pass. However, up to 90 inches has fallen through Turnagain Pass since last Wednesday. With this amount of snow, it’s still extremely likely that one could see or trigger an avalanche.

Looking into the weekend, we’ll see sunshine and quieter conditions. This comes as high pressure influences our weather, with the quiet weather lingering through the first part of Monday. Looking into next week, we’ll see temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 30s with another possible round of rain and snow.

Have a wonderful weekend!

