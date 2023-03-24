Scores and highlights from 3A/4A March Madness Alaska

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just as a bow is put on the 1A and 2A state basketball tournaments, the Alaska Airlines Center welcomes in the larger, 3A and 4A programs from around the state for four days of competition.

3A GIRLS QUARTERFINALS 3/22

#1 Grace Christian 56 - #8 Bethel 27

#2 Monroe 53 - #7 Kenai 27

#3 Mt. Edgecumbe 49 - #6 Valdez 34

#4 Barrow 47 - #5 Sitka 45

3A GIRLS SEMIFINALS 3/23

#1 Grace Christian 61 - #4 Barrow 50

#3 Mt. Edgecumbe 40 - #2 Monroe 35

3A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP 3/25

#1 Grace Christian vs. #3 Mt. Edgecumbe - 1 p.m.

(See the bracket)

3A BOYS QUARTERFINALS 3/22

#1 Grace Christian 68 - #8 Delta 36

#2 Nome 65 - #7 Barrow 50

#3 Houston 64 - #6 Valdez 51

#4 Mt. Edgecumbe 43 - #5 Kenai 37

3A BOYS SEMIFINALS 3/23

#1 Grace Christian 50 - #4 Mt. Edgecumbe 33

#2 Nome 68 - #3 Houston 63

3A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP 3/25

#1 Grace Christian vs. #2 Nome - 3 p.m.

(See the bracket)

4A GIRLS QUARTERFINALS 3/22

#1 ACS 82 - #8 Dimond 22

#2 Wasilla 60 - #7 Lathrop 33

#3 Colony 53 - #6 Juneau-Douglas - 46

#5 West Anchorage 54 - #4 Thunder Mountain 30

4A GIRLS SEMIFINALS 3/24

#1 ACS vs. #5 West Anchorage - 3:15 p.m.

#3 Colony vs. #2 Wasilla - 4:45 p.m.

4A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP 3/25

TBD - 5:30 p.m.

(See the bracket)

4A BOYS QUARTERFINALS 3/22

#1 West Valley 60 - #8 Juneau Douglas 37

#7 West Anchorage 69 - #2 Dimond 63 (OT)

#3 East Anchorage 54 - #6 ACS - 30

#4 Monroe 45 - #5 Colony 30

4A BOYS SEMIFINALS 3/24

#1 West Valley vs. #4 Monroe - 6:15 p.m.

#3 East Anchorage vs. #7 West Anchorage - 7:45 p.m.

4A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP 3/25

TBD - 7:30 p.m.

(See the bracket)

