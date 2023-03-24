Snow showers show up to end the week

Will Anchorage hit 100 inches of snow? Current season total is 95.7″!
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow showers for Anchorage today amounted to 1.1 inches, upping Anchorage’s seasonal snowfall total to 95.7 inches Temperatures were close to seasonal averages for highs at 34 (35).

Avalanche conditions are still deemed dangerous above 1000 feet in Turnagain Pass and the Girdwood area. Experts caution that the snowpack needs at least another day to stabilize after all the new snow and high winds Thursday.

The weather pattern remain fairly active. A large low moving in from Kamchatka, crosses the Aleutians on Friday and heading north through the Bering Sea to the west coasts on Saturday. Winter storm watches for blizzard conditions and snowfall of 4 to 9 inches are up even though the storm is days away.

Hot spot: Klawock, 47 degrees.

Cold spot: Point Lay, 10 degrees below zero.

