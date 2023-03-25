Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old boy in Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was...
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was allegedly abducted.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was allegedly abducted.

Authorities say Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez has been missing since March 24 from Wisteria Drive in Everman, Texas.

The 6-year-old Hispanic boy has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Cindy Rodriguez-Singh in connection to Rodriguez-Alvarez’s abduction, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Investigators believe Rodriguez-Singh may be driving a gray 2012 Silverado with Texas license plate PLS7091.

Investigators believe Rodriguez-Singh may be driving a gray 2012 Silverado with Texas license...
Investigators believe Rodriguez-Singh may be driving a gray 2012 Silverado with Texas license plate PLS7091.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The 37-year-old suspect is 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. She also has tattoos on her chest.

Police did not initially detail the circumstances that led up to the abduction.

It’s also not known at this time the specific relation between the suspect and 6-year-old boy.

Everman is located on the southern edge of Fort Worth, Texas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo Bank Robber, March 23, 2023
Suspect in Anchorage Wells Fargo bank robbery taken into custody
A group of friends rescues a moose after she fell through the ice of a lake near Wasilla.
Moose stuck in lake pulled out by Wasilla residents
The Northern Lights dance in the sky above Arctic Village, as captured by Candice Ross.
Geomagnetic storm causes high aurora activity over Alaska
The Alaska Department of Transportation is looking to make driving the Seward Highway safer
Department of Transportation to begin Safer Seward Highway Project
Nome resident facing long recovery after crash in snowmachine race
Nome resident facing long recovery after crash in snowmachine race

Latest News

The 4A ASAA basketball finals are set
4A Match-ups set
One side of the topic say the show is inappropriate for kids, the other side says the show is...
Church Militant Resistance prays rosary outside Russian Jack drag show
Brandon Irlmeier was killed in Northeast Anchorage
More than a statistic: Family of homicide victim remembers their loved one
Man rescues woman as her vehicle sinks into intense Missouri floodwaters.
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South