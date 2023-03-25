Championship match-ups set in 4A High School Basketball

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the 4A girls bracket there was a rematch of last year’s championship game, Wasilla played the juggernaut of Anchorage Christian School.

In the boys 4A bracket, East Anchorage returned to the championship game for the third straight year and took on the number one seeded West Valley Wolf pack.

Semi-final Friday was an action packed day at the Alaska Airlines Center with eight teams all vying for a spot in the championship game. In the semi-final of the day, Anchorage Christian School showed why they are on a more than 100 game win streak dominating West Anchorage 81-34.

Sayvia Sellers, who committed to the University of Washington, broke the all time Alaska high school girls career scoring record.

“It definitely was, I’m not going to lie, it was, but I wasn’t going to like make it a main goal like I knew it would just come,” said Sellers after winning player of the game and advancing to the championship game.

“Before the game, I was just a little nervous I guess, it’s just a little feeling in my stomach, like man there’s a lot going on, not too bad, it goes away once the tip-off (happened),” Sellers said.

On the other side of the semis for the 4A girls it was an all valley matchup.

Wasilla played Colony.

The two teams played each other numerous times throughout the season with both teams winning and losing. In a rivalry matchup, this one didn’t disappoint.

Wasilla took the lead early but the Colony Knights kept going at the Warriors and made it a game. It came down to some clutch free throws and the Wasilla Warriors advanced back to the championship game for the second straight year 48-40.

“I just feel like this group of girls, we just want it more, we are ready to play ACS tomorrow,” said Wasilla’s Layla Hays. “We put in. We went in there with the mindset that we wanted it.”

In the 4A boys bracket, it was an all Fairbanks matchup in the first semi-final.

The number one seeded West Valley Wolf pack played the Monroe Catholic Rams.

The two teams exchanged heavyweight blows until the final buzzer with West Valley coming out on top 43-40, advancing to the championship game.

“I just got to take it one game at a time,” said Malachi Bradley. “My teammates and I, we just got to get better. We have to look for the best situation possible to win. Honestly, I’m just ready to play another game. Time to get better.”

In the other semi-final, it was East Anchorage vs West Anchorage for the other spot in the championship game.

The East Anchorage Thunderbirds came out like lightning and never looked back, beating West 62-31.

All of the championship fun starts at 1 p.m. with the Grace Christian Grizzlies taking on the Mt. Edgecumbe Braves in the 3A girls state championship game.

