A chance to see the Aurora for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The northern lights made a statewide appearance overnight. Displays were seen from Western Alaska to Southcentral and Anchorage. The aurora forecast still calls for high activity going into the evening on Friday.

While a ridge of high pressure helps to clear Southcentral of clouds and ensure some sunshine into the weekend, a large storm is lurking over the western end of the Aleutians, churning toward the Bering Sea for a weekend landfall along the west coast and Interior.

The large spring low is loaded with a spring combination of snow, rain and high winds. Blizzard conditions are likely in multiple areas of the western side of the state through the weekend. Winter storm warnings, blizzard warnings and winter weather advisories are in place. Snowfall could range from 6 to 12 inches with winds gusting to 55 mph.

