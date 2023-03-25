Judge: Meadows, former Trump aides must testify to Jan. 6 grand jury

A federal judge ordered several former Trump aides to testify before the Jan. 6 grand jury. (CNN, WSOC, POOL, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER, WZTV, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTIC
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to use executive privilege to avoid grand jury testimony have been halted.

A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify before a grand jury as part of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to multiple CNN sources.

Trump’s legal team had challenged subpoenas issued by special counsel Jack Smith demanding testimony and documents from Meadows, the former president’s White House chief of staff, as well as several others by asserting executive privilege.

Some of the witnesses who have already appeared before the grand jury but refused to answer some questions related to their interactions with Trump will now likely have to return.

Trump’s legal team is expected to appeal the decision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo Bank Robber, March 23, 2023
Suspect in Anchorage Wells Fargo bank robbery taken into custody
A group of friends rescues a moose after she fell through the ice of a lake near Wasilla.
Moose stuck in lake pulled out by Wasilla residents
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Assembly threatens litigation against Bronson administration for contracting approval dispute
Assembly threatens litigation against Bronson administration for contracting approval dispute
The Alaska Department of Transportation is looking to make driving the Seward Highway safer
Department of Transportation to begin Safer Seward Highway Project

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old boy in Texas
The 4A ASAA basketball finals are set
4A Match-ups set
One side of the topic say the show is inappropriate for kids, the other side says the show is...
Church Militant Resistance prays rosary outside Russian Jack drag show
Brandon Irlmeier was killed in Northeast Anchorage
More than a statistic: Family of homicide victim remembers their loved one
Man rescues woman as her vehicle sinks into intense Missouri floodwaters.
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South