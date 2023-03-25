One dead after Fairbanks house fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead after a house fire near downtown Fairbanks on Friday morning.

According to the Fairbanks Police Department, the Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center received an emergency call just after 11 a.m. regarding a structure fire on Bonnifield Street near Third Avenue. The report indicated there may be a person inside the structure.

The fire department arrived on the scene within four minutes of being dispatched and found “the house fully engulfed in fire, with flames coming from the front and the rear of the structure,” according to a news release. “Firefighters began fighting the fire while one team of firefighters simultaneously provided a search of the structure.”

The fire department, which controlled the fire in about 40 minutes, is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and the man’s death.

Next-of-kin notification procedures are underway.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.