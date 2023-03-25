Sayvia Sellers becomes Alaska girls high school basketball’s all time leading scorer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - ACS senior Sayvia Sellers already has one of the most decorated high school careers the state has seen - including two state championships and two Alaska Gatorade Player of the Year Awards - and just cemented her name in the record books forever.

After 2,590 points and counting, Sellers is the Alaska Girls High School Basketball All-Time leading scorer, acknowledged by ASAA after ACS defeated the West Anchorage Eagles 81-34 in the Class 4A State Semifinals Friday, led by the future University of Washington guard’s 30 points.

And as cool, calm and collected as she has been her entire career, she admitted to some nerves knowing history could be made the next time she stepped on the court.

“It definitely was, I am not going to lie, it definitely was,” Sellers said of the record. “But I wasn’t making it a main goal, I knew it would just come, but before the game I was just a little (more) nervous than usual.”

“I guess just a little feeling in my stomach like, ‘man there’s a lot going on’. Not too bad, it goes away once the tip off goes.”

Sellers was 25 points shy of former Dimond High School standout, three-time Gatorade Player of the Year and current Utah Ute Alissa Pili’s record of 2,589 heading into the semifinals, first reported by Van Williams with Alaska’s Sports Report.

Sellers will go for her third straight state championship Saturday when the Lions take on the Wasilla Warriors at 5:30 p.m. at the Alaska Airlines Center.

