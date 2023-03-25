Spring Hill Elementary students create the roar of a thunderstorm inside their cafeteria

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s weather lab Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Spring Hill Elementary School in Anchorage.

It wasn’t just meteorology day at Spring Hill, it was also Lorax Day as the students were celebrating The Lorax author, Dr. Seuss, all week. With their bushy and colorful mustaches, and eyebrows attached, the students learned what causes extreme weather and even worked to make the sounds of a thunderstorm in their cafeteria.

