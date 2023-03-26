Avalanche Awareness Day in Turnagain Pass

Avalanche Awareness Day in Turnagain Pass
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Living with and amongst the mountains means many opportunities for majestic views, challenges for travelers, but more importantly, thrills for recreation. All of which can be impacted by a mountain’s biggest hazard: avalanches.

Avalanches and their dangers often make headlines for causing damage and sadly, loss of life. With several feet of snow occurring recently throughout the Chugach Range, especially from Turnagain Pass to Lost Lake, and down to Moose Pass, mother nature timed this year’s Avalanche Awareness Day perfectly.

Avalanche Awareness Day is hosted by the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center.

