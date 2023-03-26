Extended interviews with candidates for the Anchorage Assembly
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Municipal Election in on April 4, 2023. There are seven seats for the Anchorage Assembly on the ballot.
Alaska’s News Source interviewed each off the candidates, below are extended audio versions of those interviews.
District 1, Assembly Seat B, North Anchorage
Candidates Nick Danger and Chris Constant, incumbent. Note: Candidate John Trueblood declined our offer of an on-camera interview.
District 2, Assembly Seat C, Chugiak/Eagle River/JBER
Candidates Jim Arlington and Scott Myers
District 3, Assembly Seat E, West Anchorage
Candidates Dustin Darden, Anna Brawley and Brian Flynn
District 4, Assembly Seat G, Midtown Anchorage
Candidates Travis Szanto and Felix Rivera, incumbent
District 5, Assembly Seat H, East Anchorage
Candidates Leigh Sloan and Karen Bronga
District 5, Assembly Seat I, East Anchorage
Candidates George Martinez and Spencer Moore
District 6, Assembly Seat K, South Anchorage/Girdwood/Turnagain Arm
Candidates Rachel Ries, Zac Johnson and Mikel Insalaco
Alaska’s News Source will present “Anchorage Votes” on Wednesday March 29 at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 2 and look at the candidates and ballot propositions on the April 4th ballot.
