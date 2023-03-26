Extended interviews with candidates for the Anchorage Assembly

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Municipal Election in on April 4, 2023. There are seven seats for the Anchorage Assembly on the ballot.

Alaska’s News Source interviewed each off the candidates, below are extended audio versions of those interviews.

District 1, Assembly Seat B, North Anchorage

Candidates Nick Danger and Chris Constant, incumbent. Note: Candidate John Trueblood declined our offer of an on-camera interview.

District 2, Assembly Seat C, Chugiak/Eagle River/JBER

Candidates Jim Arlington and Scott Myers

District 3, Assembly Seat E, West Anchorage

Candidates Dustin Darden, Anna Brawley and Brian Flynn

District 4, Assembly Seat G, Midtown Anchorage

Candidates Travis Szanto and Felix Rivera, incumbent

District 5, Assembly Seat H, East Anchorage

Candidates Leigh Sloan and Karen Bronga

District 5, Assembly Seat I, East Anchorage

Candidates George Martinez and Spencer Moore

District 6, Assembly Seat K, South Anchorage/Girdwood/Turnagain Arm

Candidates Rachel Ries, Zac Johnson and Mikel Insalaco

Alaska’s News Source will present “Anchorage Votes” on Wednesday March 29 at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 2 and look at the candidates and ballot propositions on the April 4th ballot.

